Microsoft confirms ‘Halo Infinite’ showcase for July’s Xbox 20/20

It’s no secret that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X console. Players haven’t gotten a glimpse of the game since it was first announced in 2018, but all of that will change come July.

According to a new post on the official Halo forum, Microsoft’s 343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite will be one of the titles being showcased during the July showcase of the monthly Xbox 20/20 digital event, but no official date has been announced yet. It is also currently unclear just what the showcase will entail; if it will be a story trailer, or actual gameplay footage.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July,” the developer wrote in the post.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it remains committed to the timely launch of the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite later this year, despite issues faced from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All 15 Xbox Game Studios teams are currently working on next-generation games for the new console and Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite are expected to be released during the holiday season later this year. An official release date has not been announced for either product.

The company also held its first Xbox 20/20 event last week, during which it showcased 13 third-party games that will launch on the Xbox Series X. Among these games were Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Madden NFL 21.