Microsoft exec seemingly confirms November release for Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X console will reportedly be released during the “November holidays”, according to a Microsoft executive.

In a conference call with Bloomberg Tech reporter Dina Bass, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood is reported to have replied “yes” when asked if the “new console” would be released during the “November holidays”. Bass later confirmed her exchange with Hood on Twitter, in response to a question from The Verge senior editor Tom Warren.

Check out Dina Bass’ tweets below.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

Advertisement

It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes." — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

Since then, a Microsoft spokesperson has reiterated to GameSpot that an official release date has not been announced. Should the Series X release in November, it would follow in the footsteps of the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One – all of which launched in November.

The spokesperson for Microsoft added: “We’re excited to launch Xbox Series X, which will set a new bar for power, speed and compatibility when it launches Holiday 2020, alongside Halo Infinite. We have nothing further to share at this time.”

Microsoft is set to host a showcase for the Xbox Series X today (July 23) that will focus entirely on games. Microsoft has confirmed that no information concerning the console’s price point or release date will be announced during the showcase.

Advertisement

In other Xbox Series X news, the console will support games from all of Microsoft’s past consoles, except those that require the now-defunct Kinect system. Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a blog post last week: “It’s our intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the lunch of the console.”