‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ players have been flying to Epstein Island

Microsoft Flight Simulator released earlier this week and some players are using it to fly to Jeffery Epstein’s private island.

One of the game’s selling points is how it uses Bing Maps to digitally render a recreation of earth. Due to this, players have been investigating various landmarks – Epstein’s island being a main one.

Esports reporter Rob Breslau shared an image of the island on Twitter, which showed various players online gathered on the isle. Breslau stated that “people are gathering at Epstein’s island in Microsoft Flight Simulator and solving this case ourselves.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors. In August 2019, Epstein was found to have taken his own life in his cell and criminal charges leading up to Epstein’s arrest were dismissed.

Epstein owned the island in Little St James, US Virgin Islands, and it was alleged that he used the area to engage in sex trafficking of underage girls.

The story has gauged the interest of many conspiracy theorists who believe the suicide was a cover-up and mysteries around what resided within a building with a golden top known as ‘The Temple’, resulting in them using Microsoft Flight Simulator to get up close to investigate the island.

YouTube user TWIGGSTO provided a tour of the island which showed a low rendered environment with a few building scattered across. The golden domed building that many have theorised about is nowhere to be seen and is instead replaced with a generic building. It’s unclear whether the building was removed or rendered incorrectly like many others in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

You can see the full video below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been host to critical acclaim and currently sits at a score of 93 on Metacritic.

NME reviewed the title and awarded it four and a half stars, describing it as “the ultimate escapist fantasy in quarantine” and that the “series is stunning immersive fun, even for unfamiliar new players.”

The game is available now for PC with the ability for Xbox Game Pass For PC members to download the game for free. Alternatively, there’s a physical edition which comes equipped with ten disks.