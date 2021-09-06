‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Top Gun expansion delayed until May 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s Top Gun expansion pack has been delayed to ensure it lines up with the Top Gun: Maverick movie’s release date.

Last week, Paramount delayed a number of films on its 2021 line up including Top Gun: Maverick. The Tom Cruise starring blockbuster has been moved from its Thanksgiving weekend release slot to 27th May 2022. The movie delay is due to concerns in the spike of Covid cases leading to lacklustre box office sales.

Because of that, the Top Gun expansion pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator has also been pushed back. In a statement on the Flight Simulator website, Microsoft explained that the downloadable content (DLC) will now be available alongside the movie so there’s a considerable eight month wait for fans of the game.

As before, the DLC will be released for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and on Xbox Game Pass. It will be a free expansion pack and features the F-18 amongst other things.

While fans will be disappointed by the Top Gun delay, there are other updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator on the horizon. The next update launches tomorrow (September 7) and features substantial improvements for Switzerland, Austria, and Germany.

Competitive multiplayer will also come to the game later this year via the free Reno Air Races expansion pack. It will be the game’s largest expansion pack since it launched and allows players to compete against friends and other pilots in competitive races.

Helicopters will also make their way to Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022.

Unofficial support continues for the game too with a modder recently adding several tracks from Mario Kart 8 to the flight simulator game.