‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ upgrades Europe locations in new update

Microsoft Flight Simulator recently launched its latest world update, which upgraded details in cities across France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The fourth world update launched yesterday (April 13) on the Microsoft Store. The update added photogrammetry to Paris and Amsterdam, replacing the original assets created by AI and Bing Maps, with detailed, realistic looking buildings.

Microsoft also added over 100 new points of interest in the update, which included the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands, Parc Des Princes in France, and the Panorama Of The Battle Of Waterloo in Belgium.

There are 109 new points of interest in total across France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The iconic Arc De Triomphe in Paris was also included in the update. The Parisian tourist hotspot was previously a block of flats in the game, which is caused by Microsoft Flight Simulator’s AI geometry technology, which uses Bing Maps to approximate the layout of cities.

The update also added three handcrafted airports. Players can now take off and land at accurate representations of France’s Megève and Nice Côte d’Azur airports in France, and the Rotterdam The Hague airport in the Netherlands. You can find a full list of new additions and updates here.

The previous update for Microsoft’s Flight Simulator added photogrammetry for London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge and Oxford. Five hand-crafted airports were also included in the update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator also has an active modding community. Players can download both paid-for and free content from an in-game store. A fan-made mod released last month featured the international incident which involved the Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

