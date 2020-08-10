Microsoft has ditched its ‘Xbox 20/20’ phrasing for announcements

Microsoft have decided to remove its Xbox 20/20 branding to make announcements as the company felt the phrasing was restrictive.

In a recently edited post on Xbox Wire, the company revised its original post and have instead promised to share information in a new way.

Initially, Xbox 20/20 was designed to bring monthly updates on the Xbox brand, including Game Pass, Project xCloud, and the upcoming Xbox Series X. However, the company felt that this method left fans expecting a monthly event, similar to last month’s Xbox Games Showcase.

“After reassessing our programming for the rest of the year, we’ve decided to stop using the ‘Xbox 20/20’ phrasing,” an editor’s note stated. “It implied that we would be releasing information in one way only, through a dedicated monthly show.”

The company went on to highlight how it intends to distribute information and clear up any confusion that fans may have had around the initial idea.

“We’re going to share that news in a variety of ways,” the note continued. “It may sometimes be a dedicated show, YouTube videos, partnering with others, or sharing the latest via Xbox Wire. We want to stay flexible with how we connect with you.”

In its initial announcement, Microsoft outlined what goals the company aims to achieve in 2020. The main target is to release the Xbox Series X alongside Halo: Infinite later this year, while other objectives include making all major release available on launch for Xbox Game Pass for PC, and providing updates on first-party games.

Recently, the company announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would start officially hitting mobile devices this September. This will be made possible through its streaming service, Project xCloud, available for Android users at launch.

Last month, Xbox fans were treated to an hour long Xbox Games Showcase, which highlighted numerous titles coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Amongst the selection was an in-depth look at Halo Infinite, and the reveal of a new entry into the Fable franchise.