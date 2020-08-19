Microsoft has revealed the new dashboard design for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has unveiled a first look at the dashboard launching with the Xbox Series X this November.

In an Xbox Wire nest post, head of Xbox research & design, Chris Novak, outlined the new style and features users will find when they boot up Xbox devices and mobile apps later this year.

Aesthetically the new dashboard looks reminiscent to the one Xbox One players have grown accustomed to. Many of the new implementations are intended to make the dashboard more accessible and user friendly.

“Text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand at a glance, and accomplishing your tasks is faster than ever,” Novak explained.

The main focus is to make the whole experience faster, rather than dramatically changing the dashboard’s look.

Novak went on to state that the “Xbox Series X will set a new bar for speed when it launches this November,” and that company is “taking the same approach to accelerate experiences across Xbox.”

The Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology will be updated to improve the time taken to navigate through the dashboard. The home screen is said to load more than fifty percent faster and thirty percent quicker when returning from a game. Both of these will also take forty percent less memory than before.

Various elements will be consolidated, according to Novak. Among the changes will see many notifications combined, such as Xbox party and chat menus being bundled into one tab. Some of these features have already begun rolling out which Novak acknowledged and revealed that more will arrive over the coming weeks up till the Xbox Series X launch.

With a faster dashboard coming soon, Microsoft has also been working on its Xbox Store, which is expected to be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Once available, the store is said to be “faster, safer and easier to use than ever before”, aiming to create a more seamless experience for users.