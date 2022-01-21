Microsoft hopes to revive old franchises following acquisition

CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer wishes to revive old Activision Blizzard franchises following Microsoft‘s £50million acquisition of the publisher.

In an interview with The Washington Post (as spotted by VGC), Spencer says he has been looking into shelved franchises which major gaming publisher Activision Blizzard owns, in a consumer-driven gaming focus to development. As the world’s largest gaming franchise, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick moved many studios under the umbrella onto developing Call Of Duty.

Spencer quoted several IPs he was excited to work with including King’s Quest, Guitar Hero and HeXen. Activision Blizzard also owns studios who have previously worked on other classic IPs such as Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The Dragon and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get. I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”

Spencer also wanted to stress that he is looking at developments for Microsoft Gaming from a consumer perspective and claims to have support from internal teams on his ideas.

“I think we do have a unique point of view, which is not about how everything has to run on a single device or platform. That’s been the real turning point for us looking at gaming as a consumer opportunity that could have similar impact on Microsoft that some of those other scale consumer businesses do for other big tech competitors. And it’s been great to see the support we’ve had from the company and the board.”

