Microsoft is allowing early access to Project xCloud streaming service

Microsoft has announced that Project xCloud will be coming to Android devices earlier than its initial September release date.

As reported by The Verge, Project xCloud will enter a beta stage from August 11 as a new version of the Xbox Game Pass app will launch on Android devices.

While the full service won’t be available in the beta phase, users will have the ability to test a smaller selection of titles ahead of the launch next month. According to the report, around 30 games will be available in the beta stage, with the full 100+ titles added next month (September).

“As we (Microsoft) approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

“Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.”

Project xCloud allows users to stream their favourite Xbox games to their mobile device and Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store.

It was also previously announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be granted access to the service for no additional cost, granting access to a huge library of titles to play.

The entire Xbox experience will be available via Project xCloud, including gaming profiles, friends lists, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress.

Additionally, games can be played with an assortment of accessories, such as an Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless controller or PlayStation DualShock 4 controller.