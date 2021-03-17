Microsoft isn’t working on VR for Xbox Series X “at this time”

Microsoft has no plans to work on virtual reality (VR) for its Xbox consoles anytime soon, a spokesperson for the company has revealed.

Rumours of Microsoft planning for VR support for the Xbox Series X first surfaced after an IGN Italy report showed that a number of Italian Xbox gamers had received messages that translate to “an update for the VR headset is available” and “update VR headset,” when connecting the newly released Xbox Wireless Headset to their Xbox Series X or Series S consoles.

Microsoft has since put the rumours to rest, saying in a statement to IGN: “The copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug. VR for console is not a focus for us at this time”.

The company’s latest statement seems to reaffirm a comment that Xbox chief Phil Spencer made in November 2019 ahead of the Xbox Series X reveal. “We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR,” Spencer said.

He added: “The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places.”

In other Microsoft news, it was reported earlier this month that the Xbox Series X|S consoles’ new browsers will allegedly support Google Stadia.

Little info about the new browser has been shared thus far, except that the new Edge Chromium “will also now provide access to Google’s Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support”.