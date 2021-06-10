More first-party games are coming to Xbox Game Pass “every quarter”, says Microsoft

Microsoft plans on releasing more brand-new games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

In a blog post released this morning (June 10), Microsoft discussed plans to ramp up content available for Xbox Game Pass users, which currently has 18 million subscribers.

Plans include utilizing Microsoft’s 23+ studios across the world to ensure that Game Pass receives “at least one” new, first-party game every quarter.

Future Xbox Game Pass titles will include “Role-playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games, and more” and are all being created by Microsoft-owned studios.

As well as further games being made available, Microsoft also discusses working on a streaming device that will allow for “cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all.”

In the video above, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discusses the belief that Microsoft has an “incredible competitive advantage” regarding the resources they have available to improve the subscription value of the Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking in a media briefing this week and reported at Gamespot, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said: “We know that a thriving entertainment service needs a consistent and exciting flow of new content. So our portfolio will continue to grow as our service grows.”

Xbox Game Studios has acquired a host of major studios over the years including Rare, Obsidian Entertainment and, most recently, Bethesda Softworks.

It’s already been reported that a number of new Bethesda games will be launched exclusively to Xbox and PC.

More news is expected soon, as Microsoft and Bethesda will be hosting a joint conference as part of E3 2021.

Along with Microsoft, other companies will be also presenting at this years E3, here’s all the latest E3 news and rumours to keep up to date.