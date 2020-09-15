Following reports that the Xbox Series S could be unable to play Xbox One X enhanced games, Microsoft has responded to concerns.

In an updated Xbox Wire post, the company revealed that the Xbox Series S would be unable to play Xbox One X enhanced games, and will instead draw power from the current Xbox One S model. The aim is “to deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent.”

Despite running the lower powered model of the current-gen systems, the Xbox Series S will boast “improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR.” More information is stated to be revealed at a later date.

The company also broke down the information in a tweet which you can read below:

Xbox Series S and X will play 1000s of games from 4 generations. Xbox Series S will play the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games with:

✅Improved texture filtering

✅Higher & more consistent frame rates

✅Faster load times

✅Auto HDR Info: https://t.co/dogGFxV0sP pic.twitter.com/29Csta5YKM — Xbox (@Xbox) September 15, 2020

In the original findings, it was said that the Xbox Series S would be unable to play the enhanced version of current-gen titles due to having less RAM. The Xbox One X has 9GB of system memory available for titles, whilst the upcoming system is suggested to have between 7.5-8GB.

The console will be the weaker of Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen systems. It will be digital only, have a smaller storage space, and upscale games to 4K rather than playing them in their native resolution. When it launches on November 10 it will be the cheaper model at £249/US$299.

The Xbox Series X is also scheduled to arrive on the same day and pack more power. With a bigger hard drive, a disc drive, and full 4K support, its been revealed to be retailing at £449/US$499.