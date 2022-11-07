Microsoft Studios head admits ‘Halo Infinite’ “fell short” on post-launch content

Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, has admitted that 2021 shooter Halo Infinite “fell short” on delivering post-launch content, and described the game as “stumbling” at the finish line.

Speaking on the Friends Per Second podcast (via TheGamer), Booty compared the launch of Halo Infinite to “The classic runner’s mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line.”

While Halo Infinite enjoyed a high player count at launch, the multiplayer shooter was later criticised for an underwhelming progression system and issues with the game’s second season.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to recover there,” acknowledged Booty. “The burden is on us.”

Booty went on to explain that part of the reason Halo Infinite fell short with fans was due to a lack of content for players to stay with after the game launched. “These days, with a game like Halo Infinite, shipping the game is just the beginning,” explained Booty. “There has got to be a plan for content sustain.”

“There has got to be a plan for regular continuing engagement,” the Microsoft Studios head added. “And we just fell short of the plan on that.”

Booty went on to say that 343 Industries “really retrenched” its approach to the game, and said that some “changes in leadership” were made. “We’ve just got to really get refocused around that sustained content plan,” stressed Booty, who thanked players for sticking with the game and acknowledged “there is so much more we could be could be delivering.”

Booty added that the development team’s focus is currently “on [improving] quality of life for the game” and returning to “a regular cadence of content.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR – which will allow players to control Vecna and “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”