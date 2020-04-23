Microsoft trademarks Series X, logo revealed

Microsoft is seemingly closer to revealing more about its upcoming Xbox Series X console, after the company trademarked the Series X’s logo last week.

The logo design is fairly simple: It’s a stylised version of the words “Series X”. What’s important to note however, is that the trademark application isn’t just for the Xbox. A list of trademarked items was also included, suggesting that the Series X concept will expand past just the upcoming next-gen console.

The list includes lighting fixtures, watches, jewellery, keychains, printed matter and publications, backpacks, clothing and apparel, travel bags, shot glasses, coffee mugs and, finally, video game consoles. The trademark application can be found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website.

The Xbox Series X may not be the only next-gen Xbox that Microsoft releases this year, as the company is also said to be working on an affordable, entry-level next-gen Xbox under the codename “Lockhart” – much like the Xbox One S – as reported by GameSpot. Windows Central recently reported that the Lockhart console is approaching a new development milestone, as workers begin to use the system at home for testing purposes.

Several games, such as Observer: System Redux, are being remastered with new next-gen visuals and additional content for the release of the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles later this year. Cyberpunk 2077 has also been confirmed next-gen releases, even though it won’t be available at launch.

Microsoft is reportedly set to host a digital event in June, after E3 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently unclear if the company will reveal more about the Xbox Series X, and the confirmation of Lockhart. The Xbox Series X is set to launch later this year, in time for the holiday season.