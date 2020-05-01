Microsoft will debut Xbox Series X gameplay next week

The world will get its first glimpse at Xbox Series X’s next-gen gameplay next week. The upcoming console’s gameplay debut will take place during a special edition of Inside Xbox on Thursday, May 7. The news was announced via the official Xbox Twitter account.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Per the announcement, the games that will be showcased will come from global developers. A follow-up tweet from Aaron Greenberg, the general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, further implied that Xbox’s first party titles will not be showcased next week, as the team is “hard at work on some big Summer plans.”

Ubisoft Nordic has announced that the studio will be revealing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s debut gameplay trailer during the showcase. The game was revealed yesterday, through an eight-hour stream of artist BossLogic creating an artwork for the game from scratch. The game has since received a full cinematic trailer, and gives players a deeper look at what to expect from the Viking-centric instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Earlier this week, Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer stated that “the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D” due to the numerous upgrades the Xbox Series X will receive, including increased CPU power, memory bandwidth and more.

Spencer also specifically cites the team’s commitment to Dynamic Latency Input (or DLI). The new feature is designed to improve input-to-display feedback, lower latency and help to ensure button presses and the like are enacted onscreen as fast as possible, making it as close real-time as a gaming experience can be.