Microsoft’s new Xbox web browsers will reportedly support Google Stadia

Microsoft is working on new web browsers for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, which will reportedly support Google Stadia.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is now testing out its latest Microsoft Edge Chromium browser via the Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead testers group. Little info about the new browser has been shared thus far, however, per the report the new Edge Chromium “will also now provide access to Google’s Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support”.

In a video breaking down some of the browserʼs features, Thurrott’s Brad Sams suggested that in theory, the browser could even allow players to stream games to their console via Microsoft’s own xCloud service in the future.

Advertisement

Microsoft currently offers cloud gaming through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service on Android devices. The company has announced support for PC and iOS devices beginning in Spring 2021 through the devices’ web browsers.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in October last year that he wants “console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it’s a good gamepass feature,” alluding to the xCloud’s eventual release on Xbox consoles.

In other news, Microsoft has announced the next slew of titles to release through Games With Gold, which is available to Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The games for March include Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3. Available for download now are Warface and Metal Slug 3, while Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse and Port Royale 3 will be available on March 16.