Middle Eastern Twitch streamers claim their pay is being blocked

Multiple Middle Eastern Twitch streamers are finding that they are unable to receive a payout, supposedly because of a discrepancy with tax information.

A number of Middle Eastern Twitch streamers have posted across social media saying the streaming company has told them they can no longer receive a payout from the platform (thanks, TheGamer).

Twitch streamer j_soul13 shared a screenshot of the email they received, which reads: “After looking into your account, we see that your account has been blocked due to a discrepancy with tax information provided during the onboarding process. In light of this discrepancy, we are unable to issue payment.”

J_soul13 also shared a screenshot showing they currently have $964.32 (£712.15) in revenue.

And all of a sudden Twitch decided to block my account from receiving payouts after all the hard work I did. This specific payment is my only hope for getting myself a gaming PC as I am unemployed. #twitch_arab_streamers@Twitch @TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/iOvpmTHWLV — جيكوب. (@j_soul13) February 19, 2022

Partnered Twitch streamers such as ohmyTalal have also received the same notification, and Twitch is yet to respond to any of the affected streamers. A hashtag, #twitch_arab_streamers, is trending currently to bring light to the issue.

blocking one or two individuals due to Tax information discrepancy is understandable but blocking a hall community is sus if you ask me since all our Tax information is legit and we have been receiving money since the beginning. Twitch didn’t notify us#Twitch_Arab_Streamers pic.twitter.com/iezqg7yfOd — ohmyTalal ⚠️ (@ohmyTalal) February 19, 2022

Head of Comms at the Arab Gaming Awards Ragid Hallak has spoken to a number of Middle Eastern Twitch Streamers who have recently received this email regarding the supposed tax discrepancy, with some saying they legitimately filed the information incorrectly, but others saying they have and were still told they cannot receive a payout.

It is unclear why Middle Eastern Twitch streamers would suddenly face any problems with their tax information. POWR OSAMAH points out that Twitch is his main source of revenue, and does not have a job outside of the platform.

