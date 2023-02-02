‘Midnight Suns’ director calls James Gunn’s DCEU plan “a nightmare”

Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon has said James Gunn‘s plan for the DC Universe “would have been a nightmare” for the game.

READ MORE: Marvel’s Midnight Suns review: revel in the midnight mass

The Firaxis Games designer commented on Gunn’s plan, alongside Peter Safran, to revamp the DC brand and include video games in its new vision.

Advertisement

“This would have been a nightmare for us on Midnight Suns,” Solomon wrote on Twitter of the Marvel game.

“I understand the desire (I think) but movies and games are so, so different. And the pressure this puts on the amazing voice actors in the games space? Different universes. And that’s how they should/will stay.”

This would have been a nightmare for us on Midnight Suns. I understand the desire (I think) but movies and games are so, so different. And the pressure this puts on the amazing voice actors in the games space? Different universes. And that’s how they should/will stay. https://t.co/grKQGkhCsl — Jake Solomon (@SolomonJake) February 1, 2023

Gunn recently announced the new films that are planned in the first phase of the new DC Universe, including a Superman reboot as well as Joker: Folie À Deux.

The director and studio exec promised to keep the DC Universe “connected” across film, TV and video games for its next era, which he hopes will span “eight to 10 years”.

The full slate announced for the DC Universe: phase one

Creature Commandos

Waller

Superman: Legacy

Lanterns

The Authority

Paradise Lost

The Brave And The Bold

The Batman sequel

Booster Gold

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow

SwampThing

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is another essential Firaxis title, this time blended with superheroes. Smart use of the Marvel license and some bold choices mean this is essential for turn-based tactics fans, even if the young adult Abbey nonsense might not work for everyone.”