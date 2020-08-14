Miles Morales will be getting a “full arc” in upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ game

Insomniac Games’ upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 will complete the titular character’s transition into a full-fledged superhero.

Read More: Retailers are allowing people to register interest in the PlayStation 5

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, game director Brian Horton shared a few details about the upcoming game, confirming that Miles Morales will receive a full character arc in the game, despite its shorter runtime.

“This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man [on PS4]. We really are completing this hero’s coming of age in our game. It is a complete story,” Horton said. He also revealed that Miles’ Spider-Man will feel different from Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in the first game.

Advertisement

Miles is “more so born out of family,” rather than tragedy, Horton explains. “What I think is really compelling about Miles as a character is he has friends that he could actually let into his world – his human world and his Spider world. He’s a little different in the way he approaches it.”

The differences between Miles’ and Peter’s iterations of the character will also affect gameplay, as Miles will have his own abilities that he can hone throughout the game, including bioshock capabilities and invisibility. Other mechanics in the game, such as web-swinging will also change to match Miles’ build and personality.

Horton adds that the decision to have a shorter game was the studio’s way of telling Miles’ story in an “impactful” way: “When we started crafting it, we realised that, with a little bit more of a compact storytelling style, we could tell a very emotionally impactful story that would fit really well as an experience that would take Spider-Man 1 and [Miles Morales] and do justice to this character.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set for a Holiday season release alongside the PS5 later this year.