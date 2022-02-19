‘Mina The Hollower’ reaches over 16,000 backers on Kickstarter

Mina The Hollower, the next game from the studio behind Shovel Knight, has surpassed 16,000 backers on Kickstarter.

Developed by Yacht Club Games, Mina The Follower is a “bone-chilling love letter to handheld gaming” featuring a classic 8-bit aesthetic in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.

The game was announced last month with the developer requesting $311,000 (£230,000), which was surpassed within 24 hours of its Kickstarter posting. Now, as of writing, the indie game has reached over $925,000 (£680,437) worth of pledges and has over 16,000 backers.

Advertisement

With 12 days to go before the Kickstarter ends, the number of pledges seem to be rising steadily and has almost reached $1million, over triple its set amount.

With 60fps action and top-down gameplay, the game follows the player as Mina, a whip-wielding Hollower and visionary inventor. As the synopsis describes, “She receives a troubling letter from Baron Lionel, her longtime patron and the overseer of Tenebrous Isle. Mina’s advances in Spark Technology brought power to the Isle for the first time many years ago, ushering in newfound prosperity for its citizens. But now, the Spark Generators have gone out, and foul play is suspected. ”

The player will be able to use a selection of weapons and trinkets to fight monsters along the way, while also uncovering secrets beneath the island.

In the Kickstarter post, Yacht Club said, “The biggest risk is that Mina the Hollower may take longer than anticipated. We always prioritize quality, even if that means delaying a project a little until it’s ready to meet the world. If that ends up happening, do not fret.”

Mina The Hollower has yet to receive a set release date, but its Steam page is currently live and the game is available to wishlist. It will also be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0.