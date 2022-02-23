‘Minecraft’ Amiibos catch a delay due to “logistics and production” issues

Nintendo has announced the release date of the Min Min Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo, though has also confirmed a delay for a set of Minecraft Amiibos.

The Min Min Amiibo was first revealed as part of the Kazuya announcement presentation last year, and Nintendo has revealed that she will be available April 29. However, along with this announcement, Nintendo has also noted that the Minecraft Amiibos of Steve and Alex have been delayed.

“The Steve & Alex Smash Bros Amiibo were previously announced to launch in spring 2022,” reads the tweet from Nintendo confirming the delay. “However, due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022.”

Nintendo didn’t specify when “later in 2022” might mean for the Minecraft Amiibos. The production delay is almost certainly related to the pandemic, as when it comes to tech related products there have been supply chain issues across the board.

Recently, Nintendo announced the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops.

“As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” Nintendo wrote in a tweet announcing the news.

The company further detailed the process of shutting down the eShops in a post on the support site. From May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account for the eShop from either the Wii U or 3DS. From August 29, 2022, it will not be possible to use a Nintendo eShop card to add funds via the consoles either.

Owners of the consoles will still be able to add funds via a Switch, but both eShops will be completely shut down by later March 2023.

