‘Minecraft’ Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update coming later this month

The long-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update is on its way, due to be released later this month.

Mojang has revealed that the ambitious Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update is will finally launch at the end of the month, on November 30.

Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update promises new cave types, with new blocks, mobs, and items. There are also new underground lakes and waterfalls to find, too.

“Part II gives the mountains and caves that you know and love a makeover,” reads the official announcement. “Updated terrain generation, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems – even the ore veins are larger! They are all so gorgeous so I might have to accept one of the makeovers that my team offers me on the daily. If they can make me look like a lush cave, who am I to say no?”

Unfortunately, some original features of the update didn’t quite make it live. Namely, the proposed new archaeology system has been put on hold.

“You may have noticed that a few items were missing from the list of new stuff, namely archaeology, bundles, and goat horns,” they explained. “They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won’t be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we’re able to add them in the best possible way.”

The update will go live for the Java and Bedrock versions of the game – coming to Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 & 11, MacOS and Linux.

Last month, Minecraft developer Mojang released some brand-new music to preview the Caves & Cliff: Part 2 update.

