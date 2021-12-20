‘Minecraft’ Christmas world from Nvidia aims to raise funds for GOSH

A custom-built Minecraft map is going festive as Nvidia is working with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to raise money for the charity.

The free Minecraft map has used over 30million blocks to bring together a digital festive experience and promote the work of GOSH, as it aims to raise funding and awareness for its “Home for Christmas” campaign.

The map uses Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology to bring festive storytelling elements to life, like an interactive Santa, quests, a Ferris wheel and rollercoaster, and over 38 virtual-acres of space.

There’s also a full recreation of the GOSH building, and ways for visitors to virtually donate money via in-game mechanics of the “Home for Christmas” campaign.

You can donate to the GOSH campaign here, which aims to bring the festive spirit to the hospital for children and get them one step closer to home. This includes funding state-of-the-art medical technology, pioneering research programmes into treatments and cures for rare conditions and patient and family support services.

Money raised will also help bring Christmas to the hospital for children from across the UK whose treatment needs to continue over the festive season, as well as funding important services for GOSH staff working to care for patients and their families.

