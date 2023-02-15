‘Minecraft’ is getting a cherry blossom biome in massive update 1.20

Mojang has revealed the final feature set to be included in Minecraft’s upcoming 1.20 update – a cherry blossom biome.

Minecraft’s 1.20 update was revealed last year and will be released at some point in 2023. Mojang has spent the past few days revealing what features the 1.20 update will entail including the sniffer which is, according to a press release, an “ancient mob” that was voted for by fans.

Yesterday (February 14) Mojang unveiled that the final feature to be included in the big Minecraft update is the cherry blossom biome.

Advertisement

“This beautiful biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that bring a unique look to the horizon as their crowns are big and flat, like fluffy pink clouds. It’s no wonder that three adorable mobs, pigs, sheep, and bees, are drawn to them and will spawn in this biome,” said Mojang in the announcement.

“The cherry tree can be broken down into a full wood-set as well as crafted into the new hanging sign that is also coming in Minecraft 1.20! You can also find cherry tree saplings in the biome, so you can plant them wherever you want.”

A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!

Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set! 🌸 https://t.co/jBVZ2u1NZp pic.twitter.com/QG59rCu7ZK — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 14, 2023

While there’s no release date for Minecraft’s 1.20 update, these new features can be tested out via the java snapshots and bedrock betas. Find out how to access these early access tests here.

Earlier in the month, Mojang announced a collaboration with Crocs that added the footwear into the game alongside a real world collection of shoes.

Elsewhere, London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently took to Minecraft to ask players to help redesign the town of Croydon, with the aim of creating a “greener, safer, and more prosperous place for everyone.”

Advertisement

In other news, The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey says that people – especially trolls – should get used to gay storylines on the show.