Minecraft Live virtual event announced for October

Mojang Studios has announced a virtual event for October 3, titled Minecraft Live.

Minecraft Live will serve as an interim replacement for the physical Minecraft Festival events, which was originally scheduled to take this month, before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Minecraft Festival is set to return in 2022. The new digital event is set to provide gamers with answers to “pertinent questions about what the rest of Mojang Studios have been working on all year”.

“Minecraft Live is the new version of our annual live show, which has had many names such as MINECON Live and MINECON Earth,” said Mojang Studios in a new blogpost on its website to announce the event. A trailer for the event has also been released.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for Minecraft Live below.

Fans can look forward to a variety of Minecraft news being announced during the show, which will be presented by various content creators and developers. The annual community vote will also be returning, letting Minecraft players pick the next unit to join the game.

The inaugural Minecraft Live event will be a pre-recorded broadcast that will be shared via the game’s event website, and live streaming platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and Twitch. To watch it live, tune in on October 3 at 12pm EST/5pm BST.

Advertisement

In other Minecraft news, Mojang Studios recently launched a new Jurassic World-themed DLC for the game, which lets players manage their own dinosaur parks, craft and train dinosaurs, and revisit and recreate iconic moments from the Jurassic Park franchise. Minecraft is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android.