‘Minecraft’ Master Chief pack updated with skins from ‘Halo Infinite’

Minecraft has updated its seven year old Halo content pack to coincide with the release of Halo Infinite.

The content pack now contains eight new skins, ranging from three of the Master Chief himself, pilot Echo-216, villain Escharum, Commander Laurette Agryna, Blademaster Jega ‘Rdomnai, and a YOROI Spartan (thanks, GameSpot).

You can find the mash-up pack here or download it on the Xbox marketplace in the game, there’s also some extra items and emotes as well. The pack already contained new textures, a purpose-built map with Halo references, other character skins, music tracks and craftable items as well.

In other Halo Infinite news, multiple highly requested playlists will be coming to the multiplayer portion of the game today (December 14) including Slayer, SWAT, Fiesta, Free-For-All. Slayer was set to launch in the new year alongside new variants of the fan-favourite mode, but 343 Industries instead decided to release basic slayer now, and “bolster and expand” offerings with more variants.

The Halo TV series has also received its first trailer showing a live-action Master Chief, with the added description: “Dramatising an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

In our Halo Infinite review we scored the game five out of five stars saying it “feels as immediately compelling and necessary as Bungie’s original games, and is a shining beacon in a year that has felt quite underwhelming in the AAA space”. The well-balanced gunfights absolutely outweighs the somewhat uninspired open-world design.

