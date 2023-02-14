‘Minecraft’ reveals first look at adorable fan-voted sniffer mob

Mojang has revealed a first look at the sniffer, an “ancient mob” that’s being added to Minecraft in version 1.20.

The Minecraft developer shared images of the sniffer in a blog post published yesterday (February 13), where it also outlined how players can get their hands on the mob.

Sniffers will arrive in Minecraft as part of the game’s 1.20 update, which is planned to launch at some point in 2023. Players will first encounter them in egg form in suspicious sand, a new block type that will be used in the game’s upcoming archaeology feature.

After helping it hatch, snifflets eventually grow into a sniffler, which is “not only huge, but helpful” for sniffing out unique seeds that can be planted for new decorative plants.

Mojang has also shared a number of images of the sniffer exploring Minecraft‘s various biomes, which you can check out below.

Though an exact release date for sniffers is yet to be confirmed, Mojang says they will be tested in Minecraft‘s creative mode snapshots before they arrive in the full game.

Sniffers were the winner of 2022’s mob vote, in which players select a new creature to be added to Minecraft. The sniffly mob took first place, receiving more votes than the rascal – a subterranean creature that would have played hide and seek with players – and the customisable tuff golems.

Earlier in the month, Mojang announced a collaboration with Crocs that added the footwear into the game along with a real-world line of five flat charms for fans to accessorise their Crocs.

Elsewhere, London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently took to Minecraft to ask players to help redesign the town of Croydon, with the aim of creating a “greener, safer, and more prosperous place for everyone.”