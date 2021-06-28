Mobile spin-off ‘Nier Re[in]carnation’ to be released in July

The latest entry in the RPG series, Nier Re[in]carnation, has been confirmed for a release on July 28 for both iOS and Android devices.

Set in the same universe as previous games Nier: Automata and Nier Replicant, which in turn are spin-offs of the Drakengard series, Nier Re[in]carnation is an action RPG that mashes together several genres.

Not much is known about the story, but you’ll play as the Girl of Light who wakes up in a strange realm known only as The Cage. Along with a ghostly companion called Mama, players will be tasked with exploring their new surroundings.

The game, by Japanese mobile developer Applibot, will be free-to-start. Over 300,000 players who have pre-registered will be granted bonus gems, the in-game currency, at the start. Square Enix are offering more bonus gems for every 100,000 pre-registered players as well.

The original Nier was released on both PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010. The western release however received a version which featured an older protagonist. Though initial reviews were middling, it grew a small but dedicated fanbase over time.

However it wasn’t until the 2017 sequel, Nier: Automata, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that the series really gained popularity. More recently, it seems that the game’s final secret was discovered by a hacker 4 years after its original release.

Nier Automata’s commercial success led to the original game being remade. Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… was released on both consoles and PC earlier this year.

Nier Re[in]carnation is currently available to pre-register on the App Store and Google Play. More information about the world of the Cage and the characters within are available on the website.

