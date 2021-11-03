Modders bring ‘Undead Nightmare’ to ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Modders Dick Hertz and Eki have created a zombie mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, inspired by the Undead Nightmare expansion pack.

Undead Nightmare was an expansion pack for the original Red Dead Redemption that featured an entirely new single-player campaign. Players took control of John Marston as he tried to find a cure for a highly infectious plague that had spread across the frontier like wildfire.

And while Rockstar Games has yet to bring it back to Red Dead Redemption 2, modders Dick Hertz and Eki have created their own take on the horror expansion.

Check out gameplay footage below:

“A plague has struck New Austin, causing the dead to rise from their graves and wreak havoc among the already savaged lands. Some have lost hope, worrying that the spread is too quick to stop; while others will not go down without a fight. A number of settlements have fallen, and some still stand a chance – it’s up to you to either lend a hand, or let them perish,” reads the description for Undead Nightmare 2: Origins.

Once installed, players will find the towns of Armadillo, Coot’s Chapel, Blackwater, and others invaded by zombies with residents taking cover within boarded-up buildings while the police take on the walkers outside. The Mod also includes a spooky soundtrack with the modders promising future updates. “I have a lot planned for the future that I can’t wait to share”

Rockstar hasn’t completely forgotten about Halloween though. Last week, Red Dead Online‘s festive event saw zombies and ghost trains added to the game.

With the seasonal All Hallows’ Call To Arms game modes, players can defend four locations – Armadillo, Butcher Creek, Shady Belle, and Bolger Glade – from “strange and unsettling adversaries”. These range from bloodthirsty wild animals to a “supernatural ghost train” that’s terrorising Armadillo.