‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter.

In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.

The studio outlined that from Sunday (September 25), it would “begin taking live action against cheaters and hackers in beta matches.”

The amount of hackers reported in Modern Warfare 2 matches has prompted concern from the game’s community. On the beta weekend’s official feedback thread, cheating is one of the most frequently reported issues with Modern Warfare 2 so far; with players complaining about the frequency at which they reportedly encounter hackers.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch with Activision’s Ricochet anti-cheat, which is a kernel-level anti-cheat system that aims to prevent hacks from reaching game files. At Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer reveal event, Infinity Ward shared that Ricochet would be “upgraded and improved” for launch, with “new features and mitigations” designed to fight cheaters.

Beyond addressing cheaters, Infinity Ward also addressed issues surrounding Modern Warfare 2‘s lobby menus. “We’ve heard a lot of you on disbanding lobbies,” shared the studio. “We’re working on a few tweaks to increase the chance of lobbies staying together, and improving the UI when it happens.

Earlier in the beta weekend, Infinity Ward also confirmed that it is “working on a fix” for crashes occurring on Xbox platforms. However, players on PC have also reported issues with stability.

In terms of changes to the game itself, a host of tweaks were confirmed following Modern Warfare 2‘s PS5 beta – though the shooter’s controversial minimap change seems set to stay.