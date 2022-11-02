‘Modern Warfare 2’ “God Mode” exploiters can be killed with fire

Players have discovered a way to combat people exploiting the “God Mode” bug in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Discovered shortly after Modern Warfare 2 was released last week (October 28), the “God Mode” bug sees players become seemingly invincible during multiplayer matches

To activate the bug, players have to survive a barrage of enemy missiles from a VTOL jet while carrying a riot shield. After that, they become practically invincible for the rest of the match. This has obviously caused a lot of complaints on social media, with those exploiting the bug receiving a massively unfair advantage.

However, several players are now reporting that “God Mode” cheats can be taken out using fire.

“Fire is the only way to kill them. Molotovs or thermite work,” said COD Twitter account Modern Warzone, with several users on Reddit backing up their findings.

It comes as several players have called on Infinity Ward to remove the Riot Shield until the bug can be patched.

Hey @InfinityWard, if you want to disable anything in #ModernWarfare2 right now it needs to be riot shields and NOT ruining the best content trickshotters have had for a decade w bipods. There’s an abusable invincibility / god mode glitch involving the riot shield right now. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 31, 2022

Since the launch of Modern Warfare, players have discovered several bugs within the game. Earlier this week, Infinity Ward disabled attachment tuning while it worked on a fix for a glitch that caused the game to crash.

And over the weekend, Infinity Ward also quietly disabled Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s ping system in order to combat “wallhack” cheaters.

Following the launch of the game last week, players discovered that if you pinged an enemy during the death screen transition, the marker remained for the rest of the game. The ping system is currently out of action, though Infinity Ward has yet to officially address the issue or announce when it will be restored.

