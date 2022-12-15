‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer goes free to play for 5 days

The free access period for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has begun today (December 15), and will run until December 19.

The free access version of the game will allow players who don’t own Modern Warfare 2 to play its multiplayer mode for the next few days. The offering is somewhat limited however, with just three maps and four modes available free of charge.

Those four modes consist of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed. The available maps meanwhile, are Farm 18, El Asilo and the newly-added Shipment.

Additionally, the free access period will include the new Third-Person Playlists, which moves the camera from the traditional first-person to an over-the-shoulder view, giving players a greater awareness of their surroundings.

Shipment is a classic map from Call of Duty history – and launched in Modern Warfare 2 on December 14 with a new twist. Shipment battles will no longer take place on land – as the map has been moved onto a cargo ship sailing “treacherous international waters,” according to a post on the Call of Duty website.

Shipment has seen further changes too, as players now have fewer mantling and vantage points, keeping the action on the ground. This change, alongside setting the action on a cargo ship, seems to be designed to keep matches as compact and chaotic as possible – eliminating players’ ability to work around the map to their advantage.

Farm 18 and El Asilo meanwhile are medium-sized maps, with players fighting around a large central building – an asylum in El Asilo’s case, while battles on Farm 18 will take place around a hidden training facility.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer free access period is live now, and running until December 19. Players should also note that an additional download is required in order to play.

