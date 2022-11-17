‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls

As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map.

The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare in 2019 and added to Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 1 launch.

So there's an invisible wall on shoot house that players can pass through, but not bullets or grenades #MWII pic.twitter.com/ujVTXtdd6F — Nico (@NicoEsBurrito) November 17, 2022

However, the “reimagined” map has been revived with a few bugs (via PC Gamer).

As first spotted by Reddit user Perzonic, giant invisible walls seem to exist across portions of the map which are completely transparent, but bullets and projectiles will not penetrate them. Multiple users on Twitter have also taken to the platform to share videos demonstrating the issue, with one player saying, “Shoot House is already broken”.

The video shows the player firing off multiple rounds of bullets directly into opposition team members with no effect. It’s unclear where exactly these invisible walls fall on the map, and Infinity Ward is yet to acknowledge the problem.

SHOOT HOUSE IS ALREADY BROKEN 👿 pic.twitter.com/CFXi8Fhp8w — KRNG XVI (@XVItheGreat) November 16, 2022

Prior to the map’s addition, Infinity Ward published an article on Steam outlining what Shoot House offers as well as screenshots of how it looks in-game.

“Shoot House employs a classic three-lane, near symmetrical design, so that the forces on both sides of the map at match start must decide whether to head straight towards the center lane, north toward Containers, or south toward the Junkyard,” the developer explained.

Infinity Ward also offered some advice to those looking to find a win on Shoot House, suggesting that players stick with their team and make use of the Double Time perk.

In other news, the Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit mode has been delayed and will not release today (November 17) as planned. There is no updated release as yet.