‘Modern Warfare 2’ will bring back 2009’s third-person perspective playlist

Infinity Ward has announced that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature third-person perspective multiplayer playlists when it launches on October 28.

During today’s (September 15) Call Of Duty: Next livestream, Infinity Ward shared that fans will be able to play the shooter’s multiplayer in third-person through separate third person playlists.

The last Call Of Duty game to feature a third-person playlist was Infinity Ward’s original Modern Warfare 2, which was released in 2009. The 2009 playlist allowed fans to play Domination, Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag and Demolition in third-person.

Advertisement

Although Team Deathmatch and Domination will feature in Modern Warfare 2, it’s yet to be confirmed if they will be available in the third-person playlist.

Aside from those two game modes, Infinity Ward has also revealed three new multiplayer modes that will launch in October. Prisoner Rescue, featured in the game’s first multiplayer trailer, will task players with extracting the enemy team’s hostage while defending their own.

The second new mode, titled Invasion, is much more straightforward and will involve a 32v32 deathmatch that takes place across “sprawling” maps. Finally, the third mode is named Knockout, and will be a “very fast, very tactical round-based 6v6 mode.”

Players will be able to see many of Modern Warfare 2‘s modes from a new angle, as Infinity Ward has announced the return of a third-person perspective playlist.

Likewise, Warzone 2.0 will also be getting a new way to play when it launches in November. While Activision has confirmed an “all-new sandbox experience” called DMZ, it has not shared what the new mode will entail.

Advertisement

For anyone looking to play Modern Warfare 2 early, the shooter’s first beta will begin tomorrow (September 16) – here’s how to get a code and start playing.