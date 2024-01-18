‘Modern Warfare 3’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 1 Reloaded launches with ‘The Boys’ game mode

Developers Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have released Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

One of the biggest new additions in the new update is a new game mode based on Amazon Studio’s TV series The Boys. The mode is a new version of Kill Confirmed in which dead operators drop doses of “Temp V”, the drug used in the show to give temporary superpowers to characters. The drug works the same way in the game and can give superpowers such as heat vision to players who use it.

Other new multiplayer modes include Team Gunfight, a mode in which players compete in 6v6 battles across multiplayer maps with randomized load-outs that change throughout a match. Headquarters serves as a version of ‘Capture The Flag’, and requires a team to protect a rotating objective for as long as they can.

The final new multiplayer mode, Infected, gives one player the role of the infected, who needs to transform all other players into operators who then join their team.

Players are also able to purchase two new operators based on The Boys in the form of A-Train and Firecracker.

The update also adds a new multiplayer map called Rio, which allows players to drop into a central shopping mall with a tram station and plaza surrounding it.

Meanwhile, the changes to Call Of Duty: Warzone include various bug fixes, along with a new night vision version of the Gulag that gives all players night vision goggles and restricts sight, making it harder for players to win the ability to respawn into the game.

NME reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it was released, writing that the game is a “patchwork of series highs and startling lows”.

“The fact that most people come here for multiplayer is a significant saving grave,” our reviewer wrote.

