‘Modern Warfare 3’ Open Combat Missions show off their chaotic potential

Sledgehammer Games has shared some insight into the new Open Combat Missions of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, letting players decide their approach to completing their objectives.

In a series of posts to X, short clips of a variety of Modern Warfare 3‘s Open Combat Missions were shown off. “Open Combat Missions are player-directed, allowing the audience to play the game the way they want to play it,” explained the team.

In #MW3, we're introducing a new innovation to the Call of Duty Campaign that allows players to interact with the story like never before.

Those who prefer a stealthy strategy, for example, are able to use night vision goggles, suppressed weapons and can hide from enemies by hanging off of ledges.

Alternatively, the player could “strap on armour plates and hit the enemy head-on” for a more bombastic conclusion to that campaign mission. Sledgehammer Games stressed that none of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Open Combat Missions have been built with a particular approach in mind.

As a result, stealth tactics, an open assault or a mix of the two will still allow the player to tick off the mission’s objectives with no penalties.

Additionally, vehicles, tacticals, lethals and killstreaks are amongst the player’s arsenal. The developer explicated this with one instance where an explosive was strapped to a quadbike which was then driven off a ramp and detonated on top of enemies.

Players can leverage vehicles, tacticals, lethals, and even killstreaks in Open Combat Missions.

“Open Combat Missions are crucial to our story, positioned seamlessly alongside the cinematic Campaign missions that you know and love,” it continued.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is on its way to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on November 10. There was an extended look at footage from the first level of the game during Opening Night Live last night (August 22).

Operation 627 takes players to the Kastovian sea where the Alpha team infiltrates a prison in the middle of a ferocious storm. In order to extract Makarov, the squad eliminated guards to avoid alerting the rest of the security forces, but ultimately triggered a riot between themselves, the inmates and the staff.