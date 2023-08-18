‘Modern Warfare 3’ will remake nostalgic ‘Call Of Duty’ maps from 2009

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch with a modernised version of all of the maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, along with new features and mechanics to spice things up.

“Modern Warfare 3 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call Of Duty with one of the greatest collections of Modern Warfare multiplayer maps ever assembled – both fan favourites and all new ones,” said publisher Activision in a press release.

Namely, those are Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass and Wasteland.

Advertisement

Terminal and Highrise are present in Al Mazrah in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0. However, Activision clarified that all of these aforementioned maps are “built from scratch from the original 2009 designs”.

As well as these, there are three new Battle Maps for Ground War and Invasion and one new map for the “epic return and evolution” of War (which was introduced in Call of Duty: WW2).

Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer modes also see the return of map voting. Other fan-favourite features like slide cancelling and classic mini map symbols like red dots to show when an opponent fires an unsuppressed weapon are back too.

After the launch of Modern Warfare 3, Activision assured players that the game will be supported with a “robust” set of 12 new core 6v6 maps.

Modern Warfare 3 launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Call Of Duty fans fear that no one in Task Force 141 is safe as the original Modern Warfare 2 and 3 did not shy away from major character deaths. With Ghost, Soap and General Shepherd still standing at the end of the latest entry in the series, it seems that it’s all to play for.