Mojang says highly controversial ‘Minecraft’ reporting system is here to stay

Mojang has acknowledged the Minecraft community’s “pushback” over a controversial reporting feature that could see players banned from their own servers, but says it is “not planning” to change it.

Back in June, Mojang announced that Minecraft was getting an all-new reporting system that could see reported players banned from all multiplayer servers – including their own.

While the move would stop toxic players from repeating their behaviour across various servers, the update was highly controversial within the Minecraft community for several reasons, including an argument that Mojang should not be able to ban players from their own servers.

Yesterday (July 28), a Mojang community manager addressed the update’s controversy in a Reddit post, acknowledging that “there has been pushback to the player reporting system”.

“We appreciate and value your feedback, but it does not mean that feedback will always change the design principles Mojang Studios adheres to – this includes the upcoming reporting system,” continued the statement, which added that “while we understand this may not be the answer some of you were hoping for, we are not planning on changing it.”

The post goes on to decry Minecraft players who have been “following” Mojang employees on Reddit and commenting about the update on unrelated post:

“This behaviour does not encourage employees to reach out to the community, nor will it bring about the changes you’re wanting. If you feel strongly about something in Minecraft, please tell us in the appropriate locations (such as these threads) because we want to hear what you have to say! However, harassment does not help anyone: not the devs who receive it, nor the players who are passionate about an upcoming change. We want to maintain a constructive and open dialogue with you, and this kind of behaviour inhibits that.

The Minecraft community’s response to the statement has been critical, and players have argued that Mojang is not sufficiently listening to the community’s feedback on the matter. Players have also raised concerns with how long it will take to appeal a false ban, while some believe that Mojang should leave moderation to server hosts.

Despite the backlash, Minecraft update 1.19.1 is out now and includes Mojang’s new player reporting system.

