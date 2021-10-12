‘Monster Hunter Rise’ on PC won’t support crossplay or cross-save

Monster Hunter Rise won’t have crossplay or cross-save support between PC and Nintendo Switch, Capcom has confirmed.

The latest game in the action role-playing series launched earlier this year on Nintendo Switch and since then, fans have asked Capcom whether the crossplay and cross-save function will be viable on PC when it launches. The publisher has responded to the fan request, saying that it’s “unable to implement” the feature.

In a new post shared on Twitter yesterday (October 11), the official Monster Hunter account said: “We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

Advertisement

Fans in the thread suspect the wording of the tweet could mean that Capcom could still be investigating the idea of implementing the function’s between PC and Switch in the future, but it’s unlikely due to Nintendo’s history of not having crossplay.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch on PC via Steam on January 12, 2022.

Capcom recently announced plans to make PC its main platform for games. By 2022 or 2023, the company aims to have software sales on consoles and PC to be at 50 per cent each, with Capcom’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, explaining that the publisher wants to focus on the PC as the company’s main platform for games.

Elsewhere, two Aspyr has announced it will be releasing two Star Wars game bundles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year.