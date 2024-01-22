‘Monster Hunter Rise’ stops running on Steam Deck following anti-piracy update

Monster Hunter Rise has stopped running on Steam Deck after an update to the game, according to fans.

An update to the game has replaced Denuvo anti-piracy software with the Enigma Protector, a controversial DRM method that has caused issues with performance in other games that it has been implemented in, with Capcom reverting the update for titles such as Resident Evil Revelations 2.

Now it’s been noted by fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit that the same DRM has caused Monster Hunter Rise to stop launching on Steam Deck. User FluffyQuack on X wrote that “some people are reporting the game no longer launches on Steam Deck” and that “File mods work. Messing with memory still works. At least some debuggers still work. RE Framework works if you use the nightly build. DLL Injection mods might be affected.”

Meanwhile, users on Reddit have noted that the game won’t open on the Steam Deck at all, even when all mods are uninstalled.

“I can’t get the game to open at all on the Steam Deck with no mods after the update,” one user stated.

Another user noted that they’ve uninstalled and reinstalled the entire game, but that the game “doesn’t open at all on my Steam Deck”.

NME reviewed Monster Hunter Rise when it was first released, with our writer calling the game “Monster Hunter at its apex”.

“Whichever way you slice it, Rise is Monster Hunter at its best. Whilst World brought the series to a more mainstream audience, it did so at the cost of some of the wider variety that fans of the series were used to in games like 4U and Generations,” our reviewer wrote.

