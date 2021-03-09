‘Monster Hunter Stories 2’ lands July release date

Capcom has announced that its upcoming Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will release in July this year.

Capcom shared the news during its recent Monster Hunter digital event on Monday night, March 8. Per the announcement, the game will release on both PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9.

A new trailer for the game was also released. The trailer reveals a new story, in which players will have to care for a Rathalos egg – presumably the last in existence. Once the egg hatches, the Rathalos will likely wreak havoc upon the world, and players will have to bond with the monster and tame it.

Watch the trailer below.

The game will also introduce co-op multiplayer quests, in which players will be able to team up with up to four players to battle dangerous monsters across the land.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will also come with a deluxe edition, which will contain two sets of special Razewing Alpha and Razewing Beta armour and hairstyles for the player character. Players’ feline companion Navirou will also receive a set of Nergigante and Pukei-Pukie outfits.

Additionally, players who pre-order the game will receive a special Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena, another companion and ally character in the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will be the second Monster Hunter title to release this year. The other is Monster Hunter Rise, which will release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The game is set to release on PC in early 2022.