‘Monster Hunter Stories 2’ roadmap reveals a range of brand new monsties

Capcom has outlined the post-launch content for its upcoming RPG spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin‘s downloadable content roadmap has been revealed thanks to a tweet from the series’ official account, detailing five different title updates to be released in July, August, September and October.

Get a glimpse of our post-launch roadmap of free updates for #MHStories2! 🐶 Palamute #MHRise

✨ Co-op Kulve Taroth Quest

💪 Powerful Monsties pic.twitter.com/7Sw9Lw3h7y — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 2, 2021

The first update, coming on July 15, brings a brand new monstie (the name Stories gives the series’ monsters) in the form of Monster Hunter Rise‘s canine palamute companion.

The second update on August 5 brings with it Monster Hunter World‘s gigantic Kulve Tarroth as an exclusive co-op quest along with new monsties in the form of Hellblade Galvenus and Boltrevaer Astalos variants.

Later updates bring a whole host of monsties, including Rise‘s Mitzune in a Soulseeker variant, Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, and the final teased update in October brings a mystery exclusive hard mode co-op monster, as well Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian.

In NME‘s hands-on preview, Matt Kamen was positive about the way the game offered a new experience for fans and new-comers, saying that it was “shaping up to be a fine evolution on the first Stories game, and a welcoming entry to the world for anyone intrigued by the core Monster Hunter titles but put off by the lack of an engaging narrative”.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on July 9 for both PC and Nintendo Switch.

In other monster hunting news, CD Projekt has announced a Pokémon Go–style mobile game set in the Witcher universe is releasing on July 21.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free-to-play game that will see players hunting down a range of monsters in the real world using augmented reality features.