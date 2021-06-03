Capcom has removed the often-criticised Denuvo DRM (digital rights management) from Monster Hunter: World.

When Monster Hunter: World launched on Steam in 2018 it came with a DRM system to deter pirates by requiring online activation to launch the game.

This is often a source of ire for players because of a perception that it causes higher CPU usage and more frequent utilisation of storage devices that could affect gameplay or damages hardware. Denuvo has denied these claims.

Most games that come with some form of DRM that is often bypassed by pirates shortly after release, so it is not uncommon for companies to remove the DRM in a patch once it is no longer necessary. Other games with Denuvo include Devil May Cry 5, Metro Exodus, and Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Monster Hunter: World’s latest patch has removed around 500MB of files from the game, and the steam page no longer states that MH:W has some form of DRM.

While there is no evidence to show that Denuvo causes any performance issues it is a common perception, and once a game is cracked there is no way to reverse it.

Another notable instance of companies dropping Denuvo is RAGE 2, which launched with Denuvo on Steam, but not on Bethesda’s own launcher which led to it being cracked almost as soon as it launched. The Steam version was updated not long after to remove Denuvo DRM with the patch notes claiming “We saw a few requests”.

In other gaming news, a McDonald’s chicken nugget has reached a bidding price of over £35,000 on Ebay. The nugget is shaped like a character from the game and was found in a Combo Meal themed after K-pop megastars BTS.