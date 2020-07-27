More ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ and ‘Modern Warfare’ bans are incoming

Infinity Ward has announced that a wave of bans are to Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare in order to stem cheating.

The developer revealed on Twitter that “more banwaves are coming” to its popular FPS games, while reaffirming that “cheating will not be tolerated”. “If you receive a ban it is for unauthorised manipulation of game data. Don’t fall for unscrupulous services offering cheats and modifications, these are fraudulent.”

Infinity Ward goes on to list what it considers to be cheating, such as hex editors that equip items that have not obtained properly. Other cheats include aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stats hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks and injectors.

Check out the full statement below.

“Please do not use unauthorised third party software to mod or hack. This includes tools such as hex editors, that equip items you have not acquired properly,” Infinity Ward stated. “We define this as cheating and there is no place for that in our game. This is a bannable offense and you risk losing your account.”

“Don’t do it,” Infinity Ward urges players towards the end of the statement. “This may result in being banned.” Click here for the complete list of actions Infinity Ward can take against offending players.

In other Call Of Duty news, this year’s entry in the franchise has seemingly been leaked by a Doritos advertising campaign. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is rumoured to be released sometime in October, and could be revealed through the launch of Warzone Season 5 in August.