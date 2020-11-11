Expect more cross-gen PlayStation games in the future

There likely won’t be many true PlayStation 5 exclusives for the foreseeable future as Sony intends to keep its first-party games cross-generational.

During an interview with AV Watch, Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president Hideaki Nishino recently revealed that “forward compatibility” – having PS5 games be compatible on the PS4 – is an “important” aspect of the company’s compatibility plans, as translated by TweakTown.

He added that the transition period from the PS4 to PS5 is expected for take about three years, and in the meantime, the company will continue to supply first-party games to the current-gen console.

“The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years. In the meantime, how can I keep buying games on PS4? Can the purchased games be played on PS5? That is important,” Nishino said. “At a certain time, we ask developers to develop on the premise of ‘cross generation’ of PS4 and PS5.”

However, not every first-party game Sony will release in the next three years will be cross-gen, like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Two upcoming titles, the Demon’s Souls remake and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will only be available on the PS5. Some future releases like Final Fantasy XVI and Horizon Forbidden West are also expected to only be released on the PS5.

