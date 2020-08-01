More gamers would choose PS5 over Xbox Series X according to survey

A recent survey suggest that over half of the gamers in the UK would choose the upcoming PS5 over the Xbox Series X

According to a report by MCV, the survey was hosted by pop culture agency Experience12, which collected data between June 25 – July 2 through MCM Comic Con social media channels.

The data reveals that 84 percent of the participants are more inclined to purchase a PS5, oppose to the 15 percent that voted for the Xbox Series X.

80 percent of the gamers who partook in the survey were aged between 18-34, 48 percent were between 25-34, and 33 percent ranged from 18-24.

Both consoles are expected to release this year and competition is expected as both companies are slowly ramping up the promotional campaigns. The survey noted that 37 percent were likely to pick up a console on launch and 9 percent within a month of release. The remaining stated that 12 percent would within three months and the remaining 26 percent within six months of launch.

Participants were also asked about their most anticipated games for the year, with Cyberpunk 2077 taking the top spot. The following titles consisted of Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Dying Light 2, and Halo Infinite.

Both Xbox and PlayStation have recently come forward to reveal the line-up of titles available on each console, however many release dates still remain unknown as the consoles themselves are still waiting for a specific date.

Sony hosted a PS5 reveal event back in June and announced numerous titles for the system, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West.

In July, Microsoft hosted its own presentation and revealed many new titles, such as The Medium, State Of Decay 3, and a Fable reboot.