More kids ask for game subscriptions than new games at Christmas

A new poll has suggested that more children are asking for video game subscriptions than new games this Christmas.

An Ipsos poll which was conducted on behalf of the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) found that 72 per cent of respondents will be asking for video game-related gifts this year.

Of that 72 per cent, 39 per cent stated that they plan to ask for subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, while 38 per cent plan on asking for a new games console. Shockingly, only a meager 22 per cent said they plan on asking for a physical video game.

Meanwhile, a sample of 500 adults aged 18-65 were also polled, with 32 per cent planning on purchasing video game-related gifts for themselves or for other people. According to the poll, adults who plan on purchasing video game-related gifts will be spending an average of $485.

“More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly,” stated Stan Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. “It comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists.”

Pierre-Louis added, “We know video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond.”

Both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscriptions were restructured earlier this year, with Xbox Game Pass Core introduced in September, replacing Xbox Live Gold. This new tier offered a smattering of titles, with the promise that “new titles will be added 2-3 times a year”.

Meanwhile, Sony increased the price of all PlayStation Plus subscriptions in September, claiming that the price hike will allow them to “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service”.

In other gaming news, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has confirmed that recent performance issues were caused by crime.