Morgana from ‘Persona 5’ joins ‘Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’

Sega has announced that Morgana from Persona 5 is now available as a playable DLC character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

As of today (November 2), Morgana can be purchased as a post-launch DLC on consoles and PC platforms for £3.99. Morgana will be joining AiAi, as well as other special guests including Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza, Suezo from Monster Rancher, iconic duo Sonic the Hedgehog, and Miles “Tails” Prower, as well as Sanrio’s icon Hello Kitty.

The Phantom Thief will be playable in every Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania main game mode and will collect chests instead of bananas while completing stages. The latest character announcement trailer shows Morgana in action, with him rolling around multiple stages and collecting said treasure chests.

Advertisement

You can check out the Morgana announcement trailer below:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania features over 300 lovingly recreated levels and mazes, 12 delightful Party Games, as well as several new features and modes. There are also four-player local party games, online challenges and leaderboards, 100+ customizable items, along with five new bonus modes.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania releases on October 1 and is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

In NME’s four-star review of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Jordan Oloman said the game “is a bumper remaster package that has clearly been made with love by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It contains all of the best levels from the series’ most beloved entries, a fleshed-out ranking system for the most ambitious players and a dozen party games to extend its lifespan.”

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ recently announced Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the first and only paid piece of DLC.