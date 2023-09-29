‘Mortal Kombat 1’ might get ‘Scream”s Ghostface as a new fighter

Mortal Kombat 1 might be welcoming Ghostface, the villain of the Scream film series, to its collection of paid playable characters in the fighting game.

Though the true identity of Ghostface has been different in all of the six Scream films, the character remains ruthlessly vindictive and wields a Bowie knife to gut their victims.

This was suggested by co-creator Ed Boon who posted a piece of artwork to X featuring iconic horror villains from famous films like Billy the Puppet, Chucky, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Michael Myers and Pinhead.

Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and Jason Voorhees were marked with a green tick over their faces. Coincidentally, these are the three of this list that have appeared as downloadable content (DLC) characters in earlier entries of Mortal Kombat.

Green question marks were layered over the rest of the characters, and the post itself was captioned with a dragon emoji and a thoughtful face emoji.

Ghostface leapt out at fans as a possible arrival as a dataminer alleged that they had discovered references to Scream‘s antagonist in Mortal Kombat 1‘s code. This was alongside Mortal Kombat regulars like Cassie Cage, Jade and Noob Saibot.

Mortal Kombat 1‘s Kombat Pack 1 DLC will include Ermac, Quan Chi and Takeda Takahashi as well as Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from the TV series of the same name and Omni-Man from Invincible.

The first of these characters, Homelander, is scheduled for a launch in early 2024. As Boon has not specifically said whether or not Ghostface will be added or it is a personal goal of his to bring the character to the game.

In other gaming news, The Smiths Are Dead is a new Commodore 64 game about Morrissey trying to record his first solo single.