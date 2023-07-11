‘Mortal Kombat 1’ will star Homelander from ‘The Boys’ as a playable fighter

Homelander from The Boys has been confirmed as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, through a TikTok comment exchange on the Amazon Prime show’s official account.

Yesterday (June 10), Call of Duty‘s The Boys collaboration was announced, adding Homelander, Black Noir and Starlight as Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

When a fan asked the official The Boys TikTok account if Homelander was also on his way to the newest Mortal Kombat title in the comments of the Call of Duty TikTok video, the account replied with “MK confirmed.”

It is assumed that Homelander is planned to be part of a post-launch character pack, as The Boys‘ official TikTok account stated that the villain will be “available at some point” (via Eurogamer).

(FYI) The Boys TikTok account confirms Homelander coming to Mortal Kombat 1 pic.twitter.com/ZedtKglP7P — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) July 10, 2023

As well as this, actor Daisuke Tsuji seems to have suggested that he is playing Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1. Tsuji rose to prominence for his acclaimed performance as Jin Sakai, the protagonist of the PlayStation and PC game Ghost of Tsushima.

Tsuji was bantering with actor Yuri Lowenthal on Twitter, with Lowenthal resharing the Mortal Kombat 1 Lin Kuei trailer featuring Sub-Zero, Smoke, Hydro and Scorpion versus various foes.

Lowenthal quote-retweeted the trailer with the saying “Where there’s smoke…” Then, Tsuji responded with “… there’s Fire!” in his own quote-retweet of Lowenthal’s post.

As Scorpion is the one to wield fiery attacks out of the selection of Lin Kuei characters in the trailer, fans are guessing that Lowenthal is playing Smoke and Tsuji is playing Scorpion.

However, this is not an explicit or official announcement that Tsuji is playing Scorpion as NetherRealm is yet to share that news and there is no word on who is lending their voice to Sub-Zero and Hydro at the moment.

